UP: Teenager Killed In Kheri Area, Rape Suspected

Lakhimpur Kheri: A teenage girl was strangulated to death after being allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri area.

Police said the semi-nude dead body of the girl was recovered from a sugarcane field on Monday.

According to the victim's parents, the girl, who was about 15 years old, had gone to the fields on Monday but did not return, following which a search was carried out.

After her body was found, her parents pinned their suspicion on three youths of the same village. The parents alleged that the youths were sighted running away from the sugarcane field in which the body of their daughter was recovered.

Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasiya rushed to the village and inspected the scene of crime. An FIR was lodged against Sone Lal Gautam, Kalim and Rajesh.

Police said it is awaiting the post mortem report.