UP: Rahul Gandhi summoned again on Jan 6 in 2018 case over remarks against Amit Shah

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Summonsed Again: Set to Appear in MP/MLA Court Over 2018 Remarks Against Amit Shah; BJP Leader Vijay Mishra's Complaint Spurs Legal Proceedings, Possible Maximum 2-Year Punishment Looms.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was summoned again by the MP/MLA court on January 6 in connection with a 2018 case on his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.



Advocate Santosh Pandey confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again, and the court appearance is scheduled for January 6.

The court earlier summoned the Congress MP to appear before it today, failing to which the court issued a summons once again to Rahul Gandhi, he said.

The summons follows a case filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra who was BJP District Vice President at that time.



Earlier speaking to ANI on the case, Vijay Mishra said, "I was the vice president of BJP when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah in Bengaluru that he is a murderer. When I heard these allegations, I felt very pained because I am a 33-year-old worker of the party. I filed a complaint regarding this through my lawyer and this continued for almost 5 years. Today the decision came in this."





While advocate Pandey said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years if sufficient evidence is found against him.



"On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018. When the information came through social media and TV news channels, the then-District Vice President of BJP, Vijay Mishra filed a complaint," Pandey said.



"Statements of three witnesses were taken in the complaint. He (Rahul Gandhi) can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years in this entire case if sufficient evidence is found against him. Either Rahul Gandhi should appear in the court and get his bail and if he does not come then the court can take action against him," he added.

—ANI