UP: Police Seize Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Luxury Car

Ghazipur: The police here have seized a luxury car of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, terming it "benami property".

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh''s Banda jail.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s orders to take action against mafia elements, Ansari''s car was seized from the house of his wife Afshan in Sayyidwada locality of Ghazipur Nagar after completing the legal process, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Ojaswi Chawla said on Thursday.

The car is registered in the name of Vikas Constructions, a company in which Afshan holds a 60 per cent stake. Ansari''s brothers-in-law Anwar Shazad and Sharjeel Raza hold a 20 per cent stake each in the company, he said. If the car is registered in the name of the company, it will be treated as ''benami'' property, he added.

Ansari, the legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage. —PTI