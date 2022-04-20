UP: Police Seize Half-Burnt Bodies Of Couple From Pyre

Sant Kabir Nagar: Police have seized half-burnt bodies of a young couple who had died under mysterious circumstances in Mudadih village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar.

The couple, according to reports, had announced their marriage on Friday when the girl, Kanchan, reached Sagar's house and Sagar applied vermillion on her forehead.

A day later, on Saturday, the couple reportedly died and their families were hurriedly cremating them on the banks of Kuano river when the police reached the spot and took away the half-burnt bodies from the funeral pyre. The family members of both fled when police reached. Sant Kabir Nagar SP, Kaustubh, said, "We got information that bodies of a couple were being burnt by family members. Our team reached the spot and seized the half-burnt bodies from the pyre. Villagers claimed the couple got married on Friday and consumed poison. We have started an investigation and are questioning villagers. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem." Sources said that the family members of Sagar and Kanchan strongly disapproved of their marriage and started assaulting them after they claimed to be married. Local villagers said the couple consumed poison after their families opposed the marriage. The families did not inform police about the deaths. —IANS