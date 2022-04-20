UP: Police Inspector Commits Suicide Inside Official Residence

Ambedkarnagar: A Police Inspector and in-charge of Jaitpur police station in this district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide inside his official residence here on Wednesday.

Police said that the body of inspector Babbu Lal Mishra (58) was found hanging from the ceiling in his room inside the police station. The incident was reported at around 0500 hrs.

The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be known as no suicide note has been recovered.

The deceased inspector was the native of Akauni purkhet village under Umri Begumganj police station in Gonda district.

UNI