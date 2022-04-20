UP: Poet Rana's daughters put under house arrest

Lucknow: Two daughters of well-known poet Munawwar Rana have been placed under house arrest after they gave a call for staging a protest against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Rana's daughters, Sumaiya Rana and Uzma Parveen, had asked people to gather near the chief minister's residence and beat 'thalis' to make their voices heard.

A large number of policemen were seen outside the Silver Heights Apartments in Kaiserbagh area where they live.

The police spokesman said that since Section 144 is in force in the state capital, no congregation of people could be allowed.

The two sisters had also played a key role in the anti-CAA protests held in the state capital in December-January.

Cases against them were registered on charges of public obstruction, making objectionable comments on social media, violating Section 144 and disturbing peace.

