UP: One dead, 15 rescued and several feared trapped in building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar

Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, and the Fire Department are underway, with 15 people already evacuated.

Lucknow: One person was killed, fifteen people have been rescued, and several are feared to be trapped in the building collapse that took place in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday, said official.

The death of one person has been confirmed by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

"So far, 13 people have been evacuated. NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, and police are carrying out rescue operations at the spot," Municipal Commissioner Lucknow Indrajit Singh told ANI.

"The death of one person is reported... NDRF and SDRF teams are working. One more person is feared to be trapped," Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told ANI.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar said that many people are still feared trapped in the collapsed building.

"More people are said to be trapped... The exact number of the trapped people is yet to be ascertained," Kumar said.

Rescue operations to evacuate the trapped people are underway. Fire Department, SDRF and NDRF teams are at the spot.

The injured people are being sent to the hospital.

—ANI