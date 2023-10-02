UP: Non-violence is the biggest strength of democracy, says CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversaries and said that the Mahatma's message of non-violence is the biggest strength of democracy.

According to an official statement, "The Chief Minister paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Town Hall in Gorakhpur and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue at Shastri Chowk in the state."

CM Yogi also reached Gandhi Ashram in Golghar and remembered Bapu by spinning yarn on a charkha. After spinning the yarn in Gandhi Ashram, the Chief Minister inspected the products of Khadi and also bought some Khadi clothes.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence at Gandhi Ashram, CM Yogi said that the world was witness to the strength of non-violence under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, said the statement.

Describing it as the biggest strength of democracy, he added that the entire country is paying homage to the great leader Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary, it added.

"Bapu showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world. We can win over the biggest powers of the world by following democratic principles. Following Swadeshi, truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi forced the autocratic British regime to leave the country," said the CM.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Swachhajanli program, which is going on in all the gram panchayats and local bodies within the state on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws its inspiration from the campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi, said the statement.

He added that apart from self-reliance, Swadeshi, truth, and non-violence, cleanliness was also of great importance to Mahatma Gandhi and he advocated these values to the society, it added.

CM Yogi also paid tribute to the country's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and said, "Shastri, who gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan’ and called for self-reliance along with security, was also a great follower of Bapu."

He urged people to remember both leaders on this occasion for their unforgettable contributions towards the country and society, said the statement.

On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan , Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, BJP Regional President Sahajanand Rai, District President Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta etc were present.

—ANI