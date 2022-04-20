UP: Noida gets its first musical fountain in Sector 91

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Noida's first musical fountain opened on Tuesday for people as part of Biodiversity Park here in Sector 91.

According to officials, there will be no entry fee for visitors. However, only a limited number of people will be allowed in the fountain owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 7 pm today. There will be no entry fee for visitors but only a limited number of people will be allowed as of now," said Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, who was present at the event, said that when a city is developing at the full pace it must all kinds of facilities in it.

"I am happy that this project lies in my constituency. People from far away places that come to stay here will so also get to see this fountain. Usually, we see such projects in Singapore and Dubai. When a city is developing at the full pace it must all kinds of facilities," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Mahesh Sharma was also present at the ceremony and congratulated the Nodia CEO for the project.

"This medicinal park in Nodia will become the identity of the city. I would like to congratulate Nodia CEO and her team on how the way this whole project has panned out. In the coming days it will be seen as a model project for other cities," he said.

—ANI