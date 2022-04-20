UP: Multiple teachers with same PAN number under STF lens

Lucknow: After multiple ''teachers'' were found to be working on one identity of Anamika Shukla in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Uttar Pradesh, it has now come to light that scores of teachers have been working on the same PAN number.

The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over the investigation to the Special Task Force (STF).

IG STF Amitabh Yash said that more than 100 such cases have come up in which the salary of two teachers was going into the same bank account.

"We investigated the people who were doing jobs on fake IDs. People have used the PAN number of the person whose ID they were using for the job. The original person received a notice from Income tax department that excess money was being transferred into his account. When this matter came to light, some teachers changed their PAN numbers," he said.

The IG said that he had sought the list of persons who have changed their PAN card details and then will investigate whether these people were working on fake IDs.

He said that the numbers could be in thousands though some may have changed the PAN numbers for a valid reason.

The decision for a probe was taken after Anamika Shukla case came to light which pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.

Teachers who had assumed the identity of Anamika Shukla had drawn over Rs 1 crore as salary from about two dozen schools.

The STF official said that during investigations, assistance would be sought from the Income Tax department also.

--IANS