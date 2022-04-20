UP: Most wanted criminal shot dead in encounter

Barabanki: Special Task Force(STF) of Uttar Pradesh police has gunned down a most wanted criminal Tinku Kapala alias Kamal Kishore in an encounter here on late Friday night, senior police official said on Saturday.

IG(STF) Amitabh Yash said that Rs one lakh bounty was on the head of Kapala. He was killed in an encounter on Satrikh road in the district on Friday night.

Mr Yash said 2 pistols and huge quantity of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the criminal.

However 2 of his accomplices escaped from the encounter spot .

In 2017, Kapala and his accomplices looted a jewellery shop in Krishnanagar area of the state capital and murdered two of its employees.

Police had arrested all his accomplices but Kapala , against whom there are at least a dozen of cases , was absconding .

Kapala, a resident of Chowk area of the state capital , was also wanted in crimes in Gujarat and Maharastra .

—UNI