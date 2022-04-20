    Menu
    UP: Minor tribal girl raped, accused held

    April20/ 2022

    Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A 42-year-old man has been arrested for raping a four-year-old tribal girl in a village in Bhadohi district, police said on Friday.


    According to reports, the victim's family was sleeping under the shed of a house when the accused picked up the girl and took her to an agriculture field where he raped her.


    Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, "The family found the girl in an unconscious state from the field on Thursday."


    A case under various sections of law has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.


    The girl will be sent for a medical examination on Friday.

    —IANS

