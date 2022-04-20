UP: Mentally unstable man kills wife, 2 daughters

Bulandshahr: A 60-year-old mentally unstable man in Bulandshahr district bludgeoned his wife and two of his three daughters to death with a hammer.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the man's wife and two of his daughters died on the spot, while the third daughter is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.



The accused, identified as Saeed, fled the scene after the incident and the police have set up teams to locate his whereabouts.

According to reports, the accused used to suspect the character of his wife and daughters, which could be the motive behind the crime.

—IANS