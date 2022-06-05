UP: Man Tortured In Police Custody, FIR Lodged

Budaun: Five police personnel and two unidentified people have been booked here for allegedly torturing a man in custody. Rehan (20) was held by police on suspicion of theft when he was returning home from work. He was given electric shocks and the accused inserted a wooden stick in his genitals, a complaint lodged by the man's family members alleged.

The accused took Rs 5,000 as bribe for letting the man go, they alleged. The incident took place at the Kakrala police outpost of the Alahapur police station area. The family members alleged that Rehan's health began deteriorating after the incident. The family is getting him treated at a private doctor of Bulandshahr. On Wednesday, when his condition worsened, the family members complained about the matter to top officials.The FIR was lodged on Friday on the directions of the SSP following investigation against seven people, including the then police outpost in-charge, four policemen and two unidentified persons. In the complaint sent to the SSP, Rehan's relatives alleged that he was assaulted by the then outpost incharge Satyapal Singh, constables Narendra, Shekhar Jawla, Sonu and Vipin inside the police outpost.

Singh was shifted from the police outpost earlier while the remaining police personnel were sent to the police lines following the FIR. After the matter came to the notice, SSP O P Singh handed over the investigation to Dataganj CO Prem Kumar Thapa. SP (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said on Saturday that after registering a case against the accused, orders were given for a departmental inquiry. —PTI