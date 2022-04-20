UP: Man stages daughter's kidnapping to frame rivals

New Delhi: A man allegedly staged his own 10-year-old daughter's kidnapping in order to frame his rivals in a criminal case, police said.

According to the police, the man, a resident of Pilibhit city, lodged a complaint on Saturday that his daughter had been kidnapped allegedly by his neighbours. A search was immediately launched.

During investigation, the police also questioned the girl's grandmother. However, her story did not match with the CCTV footage of the time.

However, in the evening, the police were informed that the girl was dropped home by two men.

The girl was brought to the police station. Initially, she narrated the kidnapping story she had been tutored to tell the police by her father.

During the questioning, the police managed to win over her confidence and she divulged that her father had dropped her on Friday evening at the house of her cousin at Piparia village under Puranpur Kotwali police station, and then took her back home on Saturday evening.

The police have placed the girl in safe custody of the child welfare committee, where her statement will be recorded. She was also sent for a medical examination.

"On the basis of the girl's story, action will be taken against her father," said Attar Singh, SHO of Sungarhi police station in Pilibhit city.

—IANS