UP: Man kills daughter who wanted inter-caste marriage

Lakhimpur kheri: A 21-year-old woman was strangled to death by her father, who was against her decision to marry a man from another caste, in a village here, police said today.

The incident took place in Daulatpur village in the Bhira area on the night of July 31.

Dataram's daughter Puja was in a relationship with a man from another caste. The two wanted to get married, but Dataram opposed it, Superintendent of Police, Kheri, Ramlal Verma said.

On Tuesday, the couple had submitted an application for court marriage. The woman's father tried to convince her, but she did not budge. Flying into a rage, he strangulated her, the SP said.

Dataram reached the Bhira police station and surrendered yesterday.

Based on a complaint of the woman's mother, a case has been registered, the SP said.