UP: Man Dies After Being Set Ablaze By Unidentified Assailants

Balrampur: A 43-year-old man died after he was set ablaze by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh''s Dumri village, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, Sudhir Kumar Singh had gone to a field to attend the nature''s call when he was stabbed with knives and then petrol was poured over him after which he was set afire in Pachperwa police station area, they said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took Singh to a nearby hospital where he was referred to Lucknow for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital in Lucknow, police said.

A case has been registered and three teams have been formed to nab the accused, Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said.

The reasons for the crime are yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway, he added. —PTI