BALLIA: A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after an altercation with his wife, police said on Friday.



Pappu was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in Bhadauria Tola in Haldi area, police said.

"He was a drunkard and had an altercation with his wife of Thursday night," Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

—PTI