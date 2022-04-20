UP: Man Arrested For Leaking CTET Paper

Pratapgarh: A man has been arrested for allegedly leaking a paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on social media, police said on Thursday.

Vikas Yadav, a resident of Balapur Khurdaha village, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday, Station House Officer, City police station, Sanjay Mishra, said. Yadav runs a coaching centre in Allahabad for competitive exams. It is alleged that he leaked the paper on social media on Sunday two hours before the test.

—PTI