    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP: Kids quarrel leads to clashes between two groups, 5 injured

    April20/ 2022


    Muzaffarnagar: At least 5 people were injured when two groups belonging to the same communities clashed over a minor dispute at Ghasoli village in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

    Two children had a quarrel which led to heated verbal exchanges between senior members of their families on Tuesday at the village under Kandhla Police Station in the district.

    Police registered a case of attempt to murder against six people who are absconding while those injured were identified as Sandija, Sadab, Tofeez, Yusuf and Sarfaraz.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in