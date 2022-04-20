UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

Fatehpur (UP): A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.





The girl's aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.

Girl's aunt Nishu Dwivedi (20) had kidnapped the child on Tuesday and went to her boyfriend who was living in Jalandhar, Punjab, Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Satpal Antil said.

A police surveillance team reached Jalandhar on Friday and safely rescued the kidnapped girl, he said.

Nishu and her boyfriend Navdeep Singh alias Ginni (25) were arrested, Antil added.

During interrogation, Nishu told police that she had run away from the house to marry her boyfriend and had taken the child along with her so that both she and her boyfriend could stay in a hotel as husband and wife without inviting any attention, the SP said.

She said she had no intention to harm the child, he added.

The girl was handed over to her family members, he said.

Nishu and Navdeep Singh will be produced in the court on Saturday, Antil said.

The girl's father works as an assistant teacher, police said.

—PTI