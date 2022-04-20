UP: Janata Curfew gets people's support as COVID-19 cases rise to 28

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh joins the entire country in supporting the 'Janata Curfew' to check the spread of the coronavirus, the number of Covid 19 patients in the state has risen to 28, as two new cases were detected late on Saturday night.

Gautam Budh Nagar CMO, Anurag Bhargav confirmed that a 31-year-old resident of Greater Noida tested positive for CoronaVirus. He had recently returned from Dubai.

Similarly, the first coronavirus case of Poorwanchal was detected in Varanasi.

"A 30-year-old man from Varanasi tested positive for coronavirus at Banaras Hindu University(BHU) testing lab. He had arrived in Delhi from Dubai on March 17 and went to Varanasi on March 18 by train" disclosed Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Meanwhile a report from Mau said that the district administration is on a lookout for 48 local passengers, who had traveled in the Godan Express train on March 16, after a Jabalpur bound passenger on the same train tested positive for COVID19.

DM Mau Gyan Prakash Tripathi said here on Sunday that so far they have been unable to get in contact of around 28 of those 40 people, 20 people have been contacted. He said that these people will be asked to self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the girl in Moradabad, who was infected with coronavirus on Saturday was identified as the grand daughter of UP minister Chetan Chauhan, who returned from France recently.

On the other hand officials said here on Sunday that the total number of samples found positive in the state is 28 which includes 8 from Agra, 2 from Ghaziabad, 7 from Noida, 8 from Lucknow, and one each from Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad and Varanasi.

Till date 10 coronavirus patients have been fully cured in the state which includes seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one from Noida.

Meanwhile, the Janata Curfew which is being observed today has been highly successful in the entire state as people remained indoors and the streets bore a deserted look.

In Lucknow, except for police and cleaning staff, not a single person was seen on the roads in the morning.

UNI