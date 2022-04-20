UP: Groom killed by friends for refusing to give more liquor

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death by his friends because he refused to give them more liquor during the post-wedding celebrations.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Palimukimpur village when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage.

His friends, who were already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but Bablu expressed his inability to arrange for the same.

This led to arguments and one of the friends, in a fit of rage, stabbed him.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The main accused, Ram Khiladi, has been arrested.

Circle officer Naresh Singh said that five other accused are absconding but would be arrested soon.

—IANS