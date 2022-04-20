UP: Groom's Friend Injured In Celebratory Firing

Amroha: A close friend of the groom received a bullet injury in the stomach during celebratory firing at the wedding in Amroha.

The incident took place in the Mandaihyo village on Monday.

The accused, identified as one Abid Ahmed, who came from the bride's side, has been arrested.

The groom's friend, Mohd Firoz, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and later referred to the Meerut Medical College for advanced treatment.

Firoz received the bullet injury when Abid Ahmed started firing from his gun during the function.

Saidangali SHO Rajeev Sharma said, "Police have registered a case under relevant section of the IPC. The accused man has been arrested. Some reports claim that Firoz and Ahmed had got into an altercation, and the latter shot at the groom's friend. We are investigating all aspects." —IANS