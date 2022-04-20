    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP: Girl dies as part of house terrace falls on her

    April20/ 2022


    Kaushambi (UP): An 11-year-old girl was killed and three others injured when a projected portion of a house fell on them in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Tuesday.

    The incident happened in Kharaura village under Paschim Sarira police station area where a group of girls were playing outside a house when the projected portion of its terrace fell on them on Monday evening, police said.

    The villagers brought the girls out of the debris and rushed them to hospital, they added.

    Eleven-year-old Gudiya died on the spot while three others, in the age group of 6 to 12 years were undergoing treatment, SHO Sarvesh Singh said. PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in