UP: Four people commit suicide in separate incidents over financial woes

Banda (UP): Four people ended their lives in different regions of the district allegedly due to financial hardship, police said on Tuesday.

"Moolchand (50), a farmer, was found dead on Monday. His body was found hanging from a tree," Arjun Singh, SHO, Jaspura Police Station said.

The farmer belonged to Barehata village, he said.

Moolchand's son Budhuraj said his father was under financial stress as his sister's marriage was fixed for June in the coming year and the family did not have money.

"My father was worried as he could not arrange money for the wedding. He had also started drinking alcohol," he said.

The police said the farmer may have committed suicide due to the financial trouble.

The second incident was reported from Baberu police station area.

"Mahendra Pratap alias Sonu (34), a resident of Krishnanagar locality, allegedly hanged himself to death on Monday. He was working as a labourer in Punjab. He had come here to attend a marriage function along with his family," Bhaskar Mishra, SHO, Baberu Police Station said.

According to the deceased's father, Sonu wanted to return to Punjab along with his children, but there was paucity of money.

Sonu took the extreme step after an argument with his wife in this regard, he alleged.

In the third incident, a 25-year-old labourer committed suicide following a fight with his family over money.

"Rohit Prajapati, who used to work as a labourer in Delhi, hanged himself to death on Monday. For the past two days, he had been asking money from his family members. This possibly led to an argument with the family members, and Prajapati committed suicide," Indradev, SHO, Naraini Police Station said.

The fourth incident was reported from Nandan Dera village under Kamasin police station area.

"Jyoti (22) hanged herself to death on Monday following a dispute with her husband Rakesh Yadav over money," SHO Ramashray Singh said.

The couple had got married on February 26 this year, he said.

—PTI