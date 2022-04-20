UP: Five girl students put ''incharge'' of police stations in Bahraich for a day

Bahraich: To apprise youngsters about the functioning of the police, five girl students were put "incharge" of police stations in Bahraich for a day under the ''Mission Shakti'' campaign, SP Vipin Mishra said on Monday.

Anchal, a class 10 student of Gajadhar area, was given the responsibility of Fakharpur police station on Sunday.

Similarly, Mansi Tiwari, a student of class 12, was given the charge of Khairighat police station.

The SP said the initiative had been taken to apprise the girls with the functioning of the police force and at the same time, remove the fear of police from the young minds.

All the five girls, including Uma Singh of class 11 (Kotwali Dehat), Era Fatima of class 10 (Nanpara) and Tanishka Singh of class 10 (Payagpur) resolved the complaints of locals with the help of police officials, the SP said.

One of the five girls Anchal also accompanied policemen to Dujaipura village to resolve a dispute between two brothers.

During a programme here recently, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of the district Kavita Meena had said that girl students would be given police duties for a day to help them understand the working as well as the responsibility and dignity of the job.

She had said that the opportunity would also apprise them with their own capability at decision-making and encourage them to set their goals in life and work towards them with dedication.

District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said despite being talented and hardworking, many girls are not able to achieve their goals because of different reasons.

He said the government is continuously working to encourage such girlsÂ through different schemes.

The state government had launched "Mission Shakti "campaign focusing on ensuring safety and dignity of women and girls. It was started in October and would continue for six months.

—PTI