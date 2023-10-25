    Menu
    UP: Fire breaks out in two coaches of Patalkot Express; no injuries reported

    Pankaj Sharma
    October25/ 2023
    Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in two coaches of the Patalkot Express near Bhadohi railway station of Malpura Police Station in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.
    "Smoke was reported on the train Patalkot Express between Agra- Dholpur. The smoke was noticed in the GS coach, 4th coach from the engine. The train was immediately stopped and Coach detached," Indian Railways stated.

    So far no injuries have been reported, Railways said.
    Meanwhile, the Patalkot Express (14624) was going from Firozpur in Punjab to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.
    Further details are awaited.

    —ANI

