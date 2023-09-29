UP: Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Ghaziabad, no casualties

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Ghaziabad's Kotwali Ghantaghar area on Friday morning, said an official.

According to the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, "The fire incident was reported at 3:30 am today in the South Side Industrial Area of ​​Civil Lines of Kotwali Ghantaghar, Ghaziabad."



The official added that the fire started in a chemical warehouse and spread to the nearby sugarcane manufacturing factory.

"10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. A JCB was also called to the scene to break down the wall of the warehouse so that firefighters could access the interior," said Kumar.

The fire was so massive that fire tenders from nearby districts were also called to the spot. The fire took more than 2-3 hours to extinguish completely, he added.

"There has been no report of injuries or loss of life due to this fire incident," said the CFO.

—ANI