UP: Ex-MLA beaten to death, son injured

Lakhimpur Kheri: Former independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Nirvendra Kumar Munna was beaten to death in a land dispute in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

The land in question is located near the bus station and the matter is in court.

According to reports, the other group came to forcibly occupy the land and the former legislator resisted the attempt after which the opposite party, led by one Kishan Kumar Gupta, beat him and his son Sanjeev Kumar Munna with 'lathis'.

The former legislator was seriously injured and succumbed to injuries on way to hospital while his son has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Family sources said that scores of armed men had come to forcibly occupy the disputed land and beat up the father and son.

Local people are staging a massive demonstration in Lakhimpur in protest against the incident.

Nirvendra Kumar Munna had been elected from the Nighasan Assembly sat as an independent legislator in 1989 and 1991 and in 1993 on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

Senior police officials were on the spot and did not respond to calls.

Meanwhile, UP Congress tweeted, "Another Brahmin killed. The jungle raj in UP is getting frightening."

The Samajwadi Party termed it as a heart wrenching incident and asked the state government to explain.

—IANS