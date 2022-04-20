UP: Dalit youth arrested for murdering two seers in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A Dalit youth was arrested here on Tuesday or murdering two saints last night, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said that the crime happened at a Shiv Temple in Pagona village under the Anupshahr Kotwali.

SSP said, "The youth, identified as Murari who lives in the same village was found two km away from the spot naked and in an inebriated condition, holding a sword he used to kill both the seers."

The accused said that two days back the sadhus had scolded him for stealing their 'Chimta' (big tongs), he said, adding that it could be the reason for the crime.

The deceased were identified as Jagan Das (55) and Seva Das (35). Both had been stating in the temple for the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed the senior official of the district to investigate the crime and report back to him immediately.

CM has ordered strict action against the culprits.

Police said that the villagers found both the bodies in a pool of blood on Tuesday morning and informed them.

Since the news of the murder, tension has flared up in the area and people have started assembling in large numbers near the temple.

Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Atul Choubey said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

He said that investigation was underway and the senior police officials have also been rushed to the spot along with additional forces.

—UNI