UP: Congress leaders taken into custody during protest

Lucknow: Scores of Congress leaders led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Kumar Lallu were taken into custody here on Tuesday when they were on their way to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the Governor Anandiben Patel on the Kanpur incident.

Among those who were taken into custody include senior leaders P.L. Punia, CLP leader Aradhana Mishra, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Tanuj Punia.

This is the third time that Congress leaders and workers in Lucknow have been arrested for protesting against the government in the past one month.

--IANS