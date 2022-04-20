UP: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 24, one fresh case detected in Noida

Lucknow:The number of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh went up to 24 after a new patient was detected in Gautam Buddha Nagar district here on Saturday.

Yesterday, four new cases were detected in Lucknow including bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor against whom the authorities have registered FIR for negligence and threatening the lives of the people.

According to a report, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh confirmed that one person tested positive for coronavirus in Supertech Capetown Society located in sector 74 of Noida on Saturday.

DM has ordered sealing of the society premises from today till March 23. Residents of the society ordered to remain at their residence.

But the good news is that seven coronavirus patients of Agra and one each in Ghaziabad and Lucknow have been fully treated.

On Wednesday last, two coronavirus patients were detected, one in Noida and another a doctor, who was treating the coronavirus patient in KGMU Lucknow. Later samples of other other doctors were also taken and sent for test but it was found negative.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra has the highest number of eight COVID-19 patients, followed by 8 in Lucknow, five in Noida and two in Ghaziabad.

UNI