UP: CM Yogi performs 'Kanya Poojan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed 'Kanya Poojan' at the Gorakhnath Temple.

The ninth day of Navratri is also celebrated as Maha Navami. Devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Siddhidatri on this day.

As per Hindu mythology, Maa Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day.

It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. She also provides direction and energy to planet Ketu and governs it.

Devotees perform different rituals on Navami.

Many perform Kanjak or Kanya Puja on this day. Young and unmarried girls who have not attained puberty are worshipped as Durga in many households. They are invited to houses as their feet are washed and offered prasad.

Some devotees take baths in holy rivers, others also perform Sandhi Puja and offer 108 flowers and bilva leaves to Goddess Durga.

Navami is followed by Dussehra, which marks the celebration of good over evil.

—ANI