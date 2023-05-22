UP: CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan for 3rd day in row at Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: In the spirit of 'Public First', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the problems of around 300 people for the third consecutive day during the 'Janata Darshan' held at Gorakhnath Temple on Monday, assuring people of resolving all their issues promptly, satisfactorily and on a priority basis, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister reached Gorakhpur on Friday afternoon to participate in the ritual of consecration (pran-pratishtha) of the new deities at the Gorakhnath temple. However, he attended the Janata Darshan on all three days of his stay at Gorakhpur while at the same time performing the consecration of the new idols. Besides, on Monday morning, he also visited Guru Gorakhnath Temple in Chowk Bazar of Maharajganj to participate in religious rituals, added the statement.



Most of the people that attended Janata Darshan on Monday sought financial help from the Chief Minister for the treatment of serious diseases. Subsequently, the CM instructed officials to complete an estimation of the treatment cost and submit it to the government at the earliest so that adequate funds could be released for the same.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been providing financial support to the sick regularly, through the Chief Minister Discretionary Fund for their treatment, since he took over in 2017.

When a woman from Bihar approached CM Yogi with a request for financial aid for treatment on Monday, Yogi enquired about her Ayushman Card registration status in her state and after getting a negative response, handed over her application to the officers and asked them to take actions as per rules. (ANI)