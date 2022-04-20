UP: Child raped by teenager who took her to buy sweets

Noida: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Greater Noida by a 14-year-old boy who lured her on the pretext of buying her sweets, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Dankaur area of Greater Noida and the accused boy has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile correction facility, the police said.

"The girl and the boy belonged to the same neighbourhood. They knew each other and often played together. Their families also know each other. On Monday, the boy told the girl's mother that he was taking her to buy her toffees," a police spokesperson said.

"Later, the boy raped the girl and the matter came to light after which a complaint was filed by the girl's family and an FIR was registered," the spokesperson said.

The FIR against the teenager has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Further proceedings were underway, the police added.