UP: Chief Minister Yogi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 107th birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 107th birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in the state's capital city Lucknow. He also garlanded the statue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader (BJS). Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several other leaders also paid their respects to the late leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay.



Taking to X the prime minister said that the personality and work of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the founder of Antyodaya, who dedicated his entire life to the service of Mother India, will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Earlier today PM Modi before addressing party workers at ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay prior to his address at Jamboree Maidan.

The prime minister is also set to unveil a 72-foot statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in the national capital. The statue has been erected in a park opposite BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Born on 25 September 1916, Deendayal Upadhyaya was an Indian politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Upadhyaya started the monthly publication, Rashtra Dharma, broadly meaning 'National Duty', in the 1940s to spread the ideals of the Hindutva revival.

