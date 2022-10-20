UP: CBI Court Frames Murder Charges Against Ex-MP Ateeq Ahmad

Lucknow: A special CBI anti-corruption court here on Thursday framed murder and criminal conspiracy charges against former Samajwadi Party MP from Prayagraj, Ateeq Ahmed, in the Raju Pal murder case.

Ahmed, who is facing 97 cases in Uttar Pradesh as well as elsewhere, is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.

Ahmed was brought to Lucknow on Wednesday amid tight security. He was presented before the special CBI court on Thursday for the hearing in connection with the Raju Pal murder case.

Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA, was gunned down in Prayagraj in 2005. —IANS