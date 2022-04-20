UP: Cattle Smuggler Held Following Exchange Of Fire With Police

Bahraich: Police on Monday said they have arrested an alleged cattle smuggler following an encounter in this district of Uttar Pradesh while three of his accomplices managed to escape.

The smuggler, Ubaidullah, sustained injury in the leg during the exchange of fire on Sunday night and has been admitted to the district hospital, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar told reporters that acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the cow smugglers in Nibiya Shah Mohammadpur village of Nanpara Kotwali area.

The criminals then started firing on the police team with illegal firearms and in return firing Ubaidullah was injured, the ASP said, adding that three others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The arrested accused was absconding in a case of cow slaughter and cow smuggling, he said.

Police have seized illegal firearms, cartridges, mobile and cash from Ubaidullah''s possession, the ASP said, adding that search was on to nab his accomplices. —PTI