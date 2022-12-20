UP: BJP MP acquitted in murder case dating back 29 years

Lucknow (The Hawk): A 29-year-old case involving the attack on former Samajwadi Party Cabinet Minister Vinod Kumar Singh, also known as Pandit Singh, in 1993 has been dismissed by an MP-MLA court in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh against the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and two other individuals.

On May 7, 2021, Pandit Singh passed away due to COVID-19.

Due to a lack of evidence, Jitendra Gupta, Additional District Judge for the MP/MLA court, cleared Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Gyan Singh, and Deep Narain Yadav Pehlwan of all charges.

Yogendra Singh, a relative of Pandit Singh, filed a FIR at the Nawabganj police station in Gonda on December 24, 1993, stating that four car-borne criminals attacked Pandit Singh as he stood outside his home.

The criminals left after firing numerous shots, believing Pandit Singh was already dead.

The BJP MP was supported in court by attorneys Srikant Srivastava, Bhupeshwar Upadhyay, and Upendra Mishra, who claimed that the prosecution was unable to support its allegations.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was home in Delhi at the time of the assault, the lawyers continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)