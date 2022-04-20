UP: BJP Councillor & Her Husband Booked for Assaulting Civic Body Employee in Mathura

A BJP councillor and her husband were on Friday booked for physically assaulting a civic body employee here, an official said.

The incident took place during the board meeting of the Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan. An argument broke out between Rani and municipal commissioner Ravindra Kumar Mander who was on the dais, the FIR registered against Rani said.

As the BJP leader rushed towards the municipal commissioner, his stenographer, Hoshiyar Singh intervened in a bid to pacify Rani and was thrashed, it said.

"Councillor of ward no 24 Deepika Rani along with her husband Pushpendra assaulted stenographer of the municipal commissioner with slippers at the meeting on Friday," deputy municipal commissioner Raj Kumar Mittal said.

Due to the chaos, the meeting which was called to discuss developmental work came to an abrupt end as all the councillors left.

According to Mander, Rani is guilty of obstructing the civic body's work and the state government would be apprised of the incident with a request to cancel her membership.

—PTI