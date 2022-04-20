UP: Administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University to start in Sep

Lucknow: The administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University being set up by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow will start from next month, a senior official said on Friday.

The state government has made available 50 acres of land on Sultanpur Road in the city for the construction of the varsity which would take another two years to complete.

However, its administrative work will start in the first week of September from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute building in Gomti Nagar, vice chancellor of the university and renowned plastic surgeon A K Singh said.

About 60 government and private medical colleges and dental colleges, some 300 nursing colleges and paramedical institutes will come under one umbrella with the setting up of this new medical university, Singh said.

Institutes like King George''s Medical University (KGMU), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Saifai Medical Institute, Etawah will not be a part of this university, he stressed.

Government hospitals will also not be a part of this university and only those medical institutes having teaching facility would come under it, he said.

For finalising the logo and slogan of the university, a competition is being held inviting people to send their entries online by August 31, Singh said, adding that cash prizes will be given to the best entries.

The varsity is being built at the cost of Rs 200 crore and in the first phase, an administrative block, auditorium, museum, guest house and housing area would be constructed and a medical college and hospital will come up in the second phase, he said.

The foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee medical university was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2019 with the aim to bring a qualitative improvement in medical education. PTI