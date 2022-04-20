    Menu
    UP: Abducted property dealer rescued, 4 held

    April20/ 2022


    Ghaziabad: The police have rescued a property dealer allegedly kidnapped from his office in Matiyala village near here and arrested four people, an officer said on Monday.

    Sachin Chowdhary, a native of Sadarpur village, was abducted on Sunday afternoon by Yashpal, Ravinder, Sumit and Dinesh.

    Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that Chowdhary was abducted over a financial dispute and the abductors were old acquaintances of the victim.

    According to police, the accused reached Chowdhary's office and thrashed him. They then dragged him outside, put him in a car and fled.

    However, the victim's brother made a video of the incident and gave it to police which helped in tracing the car, they said.

    —PTI

