UP: 9-year-old Banda victim referred to Kanpur hospital

Banda: A nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district two days ago, has been referred to a Kanpur hospital for treatment, officials said.

Earlier, the girl was admitted to a government hospital in Banda where her condition was critical.

"The girl who continued to be serious because of excessive bleeding has been admitted to Kanpur hospital for better treatment," the district hospital spokesperson said.

The 22-year-old accused allegedly raped the girl on Wednesday when she was alone in her home in a village under Bisanda police station area. The incident came to light when the mother of the girl returned home late evening after which a case was lodged, Bisanda Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Inspector General Banda K Satyanarain visited the family of the victim and directed the deployment of additional force in the village, the SHO added.

—PTI