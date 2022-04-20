UP: 8 killed in a road accident in Pilibhit

Pilibhit: At least 8 people were killed and 31 others were injured when an Uttar Pradesh government bus hit a pickup van in Seramau area in the district on early Saturday morning.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jai Prakash said here that the UPSRTC bus was going towards Pilibhit from Lucknow when it collided with a pickup van at around 0250 hrs.

After the collision, both the bus and pickup van overturned near Bari Bujiya village.

In the accident, 5 male and 2 women died on the spot while the child succumbed to his injury in the hospital.

The injured 31 people have been admitted to the hospital.

Police said four deceased have been identified so far which included a couple from Lucknow along with a native of Nepal and Bahriach, respectively.

