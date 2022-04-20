UP: 8 cops suspended in Bahraich

Bahraich: Eight policemen were suspended by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Kumar Mishra here on Wednesday.

SP Vipin Kumar Mishra here said that some constables had, during a party at Mahip Shukla's house, created a ruckus after consuming liquor and engaged in brawl amongst themselves. Mahip Shukla is deployed at the Risiya police station.

Constables Rajesh Yadav, Amit Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Afzal Khan and Mahesh Shukla have been suspended on charges of tarnishing the police's image.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (City) has been handed over the probe into the matter.

—UNI