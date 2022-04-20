UP: 60 pc of districts issued notice over laxity in following lockdown guidelines

Lucknow: About 60 per cent of the Uttar Pradesh districts which are falling behind in adhering to the lockdown guidelines and thereby leading to a surge in the novel coronavirus cases have been issued a notice, State's Additional Chief Secretary Ashwani Awasthi said on Sunday.

Voicing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's concern over the matter, Mr Awasthi said that districts including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Meerut for their laxity in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus due to not following the lockdown guidelines.

These districts include mainly those places that have the most number of COVID-19 cases along with the spots from where the incidents of attacking medical, paramedical or police staff have been reported.

Of the total 75 districts in the state, 33 were found satisfactory in their work to strictly follow the lockdown rules and regulations and COVID 19. But 42 districts were found unsatisfactory in their effort, the Additional Chief Secretary said.

"We have asked these unsatisfactory districts to pull up their socks and enforce all the norms to control the pandemic," Mr Awasthi added.

In the districts like Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, the notice states that there was a lack of coordination between the police and civil authorities despite having a commissionerate system that was introduced a couple of months ago.

The government also took strong note on hooch in Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur districts where two people have been killed.

Among the prominent districts which got satisfactory endorsement are Gorakhpur -- the home district of Chief Minister, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Etah, Hatras and Pilibhit.

UNI



