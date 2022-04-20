UP: 6 of victim's family held for illicit liquor trade

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): The Moradabad police have arrested six persons, including three women, of a victims' family where three members died after inhaling toxic gases, for their alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade.





All the six arrested have been sent to jail, police said.





The police also seized 74 cartons of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and material required for manufacturing illicit liquor during a raid on the premises where a 51-year-old man, his two sons and a servant had died of suffocation after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a large vessel kept inside a secret compartment in the Dilari area on Monday night.





Rajendra Saini, 51, his sons Harkesh Saini, 28, and Preetam Saini, 25, and servant Ramesh Chand, 40, died on Monday night in Rajpur Kesaria village of the Dilari area after inhaling toxic gases.





Thakurdwara circle officer (CO) Anoop Singh said, "During the investigation, we found evidence that Rajendra's wife Sudesh, his three other sons Dalveer, Bhrampal and Nirmal, and Dalveer's wife Anjali and Preetam's wife Sarita, were also involved in the illicit liquor business.





"An FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the UP Excise Act against all the nine family members and their servant."





He said that the family members were sent to jail after cremating the deceased.





--IANS



