UP: 5,000 people quarantined in Basti division

Siddharthanagar: Amid ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, over 5,000 people, who came back to their homes from metro cities and other countries, have been identified and quarantined in three districts of the Basti division.

Official sources on Wednesday here said the identified comprise-- 2400 people in Basti, 1500 in Sant Kabir Nagar and 1100 in Siddharthanagar-- who are also being made aware of precautions against the Coronavirus.

Sources said that among the people who returned from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other metro cities to their homes during the past four days, more than 12,000 returned to Basti, over 5,000 in Sant Kabir Nagar and over 4500 in Siddharthanagar districts. Most among them were sent to their homes after thermal screening.

Gram Pradhan and health department employee teams have been formed in all three districts which are currently at work to identify individuals who returned from metro cities and other countries, sources added.

