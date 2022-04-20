UP: 42-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Daughter

Shahjahanpur: A 42-year-old man was arrested here on the charge of repeatedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said during questioning, it was found that he has been raping his 13-year-old daughter for the past four months.

The accused has six cases, including that of murder, registered against him.

Due to it, his wife had left him and he was living with daughter alone, the SP said.

Anand said the victim told police that her father was doing wrong things with her for the past one year and he has been raping her for the past four months.

The girl told police that his father used to tell her that she should live with him like a wife, the SP said.

The girl has been sent to a medical college for a medical examination, the SP added.

—PTI